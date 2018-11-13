Former Missouri Congressman Drops Run for Vacant Maryland Seat

He was defeated in 1980 by Republican Bill Emerson, who held the seat until his death in 1996. Burlison has lived more than 20 years in Maryland, practicing law and staying active in Democratic politics. He serves on the Anne Arundel County Council and announced in July he would seek the Democratic nomination for a vacant House seat from Maryland next year. Burlison has now dropped that plan, saying only that he's withdrawing for personal reasons.