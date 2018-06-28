Former Missouri deputy admits role in fraud scheme

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former western Missouri sheriff's deputy has admitted in federal court his role in a wire-fraud scheme involving a former jail inmate.

Former St. Clair County deputy Michael Mullaney of Lowry City pleaded guilty Monday in Springfield to charges that he stole public funds.

William E. Parker of Fort Ritchie, Florida, pleaded guilty in February to a charge of wire fraud.

Authorities say that after Mullaney arrested Parker for burglary in 2010, the two schemed to claim more than $5,000 in unjustified unemployment benefits for Parker through the state of West Virginia.

Prosecutors say Mullaney completed an online form with Parker's personal information to fraudulently certify Parker's eligibility for unemployment benefits.