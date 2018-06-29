Former Missouri Governor Hit with $2,000 Ethics Fine

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Ethics Commission decided Friday to fine former Missouri Governor Roger Wilson $2,000 for his involvement in a scheme to improperly funnel campaign contributions.

Wilson pleaded guilty to a federal charge for this offense last month, and faces up to a year in prison. Wilson is charged with reimbursing a donation from the St. Louis law firm Herzog Crebs after it donated to the Missouri Democratic Party. The firm then hid the cost in legal fees to Missouri Employers Mutual, which Wilson ran as CEO. Wilson admits to approving the payment with company money, according to the indictment.

St. Louis lawyer Ed Griesedieck, from Herzog Crebs, was also fined $2,000 for his involvement in the scheme.