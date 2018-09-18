Former Missouri House speaker gives $562K to GOP committee

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Former Republican Missouri House Speaker Steve Tilley has given more than half a million dollars to a GOP political action committee.

Tilley donated more than $562,000 from his own campaign committee to the Missouri Majority PAC in a single contribution reported Monday to the Missouri Ethics Commission.

That's almost all of the $575,000 Tilley had in his campaign account as of the start of July.

Tilley had hung unto his campaign funds since resigning in August 2012 and becoming a lobbyist.

But Tilley recently has been donating to GOP committees and other candidates. He gave $50,000 to Republican Sen. Mike Parson, who was running for governor before he dropped out of the race last month to campaign for lieutenant governor instead.