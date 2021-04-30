CLEVELAND - Nick Bolton is staying in Missouri after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs with the 58th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Bolton will look to compete for playing time right away on a team with championship aspirations.
The Chiefs' current starting linebacker core consists of Dorian O'Daniel, Anthony Hitchens and Willie Gay.
Bolton racked up 149 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss and two interceptions in 35 games at Missouri. He declared for the draft after his junior season this fall.
Bolton is the second Missouri Tiger taken in the second round in the last three years after Drew Lock was taken by the Denver Broncos in the second round in 2019.