Former Missouri Man to Receive Presidential Award

SEDALIA - A former Sedalia man is among this year's winners of a prestigious White House award for innovative research. The Sedalia Democrat reported that Andre Taylor is among 94 scholars nationwide picked to receive the Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers.

The 1991 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia is now an assistant professor of chemical engineering at Yale University. His work includes using extremely small particles known as nanomaterials for practical purposes like extending the battery life of electronic items, including efforts to double the lifespan of fuel cell devices.

Taylor says that growing up in Sedalia, there were a lot of people who influenced him, including Boy Scout leaders, church members, neighbors and "a lot of good teachers."