Former Missouri officer sentenced for statutory rape

TROY (AP) — A former eastern Missouri police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison for statutory rape.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 41-year-old Marc Dody was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to statutory rape in Lincoln and St. Louis counties.

Dody has a pending case in St. Charles County with a plea hearing set for Feb. 5. His lawyer, John Rogers, said Dody has "accepted responsibility for his conduct" and likely will plead guilty in that case as well.

Court records say Dody met the girl when she worked for a pizza shop in Troy. Dody was accused of having sex with a girl who was 15 and 16 at the time, in all three counties. Dody resigned from the Troy police department in July 2016.