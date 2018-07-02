Former Missouri Pitcher Off to Hot Start With Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn - The Minnesota Twins may be out to a mediocre 9-9 record to start their 2014 campaign, but you can't blame former University of Missouri pitcher Kyle Gibson. The top prospect turned big-league starter has thrived so far in his first full season in the Major Leagues.

Gibson was first drafted out of high school in the 36th round of the 2006 Major League Baseball Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies, but opted to attend college at The University of Missouri instead.

During his time at Mizzou, the right-hander was nothing short of dominant. He compiled a 28-10 record, 3.64 ERA and racked up 304 strikeouts while toeing the rubber for the Tigers.

Gibson's prowess on the mound for Mizzou Baseball led the Minnesota Twins to select Kyle with the 22nd overall pick of the 2009 MLB draft. Gibson decided to sign with the big league club this time around, and in turn forgo his senior season at Missouri.

In just his second season garnering time with the Major League club, Gibson cracked the Twins' starting rotation out of Spring Training. He has not looked back since.

Entering April 22, Gibson was tied for third place in baseball with three wins (a third of his team's total victories), and boasted a sterling 0.93 ERA that was good for fifth best in the majors. The 2014 season may be young, but Gibson's quick success early in his career bodes well for his MLB future.

Gibson joins other notable former Missouri Tigers Max Scherzer, Ian Kinsler, and Aaron Crow as full-timers in the Major Leagues this season. Ironically, all of these former Mizzou stars compete in the same division, the American League Central. Scherzer and Kinsler are teammates on the Detroit Tigers, and Crow is a relief pitcher for the Kansas City Royals.