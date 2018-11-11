Former Missouri Pitchers Feature in Royals-Tigers Clash

KANASAS CITY - Two former Missouri Tigers may be appear in this weekend's four game series when the Kansas City Royals take on the Detroit Tigers. Former Mizzou pitcher Max Scherzer will start for Detroit Thursday night in Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium. He owns a 9-4 record with a 4.95 earned run average.

The Royals also boast a former MU pitcher of their own in Aaron Crow. Danny Duffy will start for the Royals Thursday night but Crow may appear in the series this weekend, and afterwards will head to Pheonix for Tuesday night's All-Star game. He is the Royals' All-Star representative and has a 2-2 record on the year to go along with a 1.96 earned run average.

Crow matched a Mizzou record for starts in 2007 with 18 after making 13 starts as a freshman the year prior.