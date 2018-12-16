Former Missouri postal worker pleads guilty to mail theft

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former U.S. Postal Service worker from suburban Kansas City has pleaded guilty to stealing mail.

The U.S. attorney's office says 22-year-old Shannon Hill, of Lee's Summit, entered the plea Tuesday in federal court. She admitted through the plea to taking nearly $800 worth of cash and gift cards from mail addressed to 33 victims in Kansas City, Raytown, and Parkville. The thefts occurred from April 2015 through this March.

A sentencing hearing hasn't been scheduled.