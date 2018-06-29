Former Missouri QB Daniel Returns for Campus Lecture

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Former Missouri quarterback Chase Daniel will be back on campus Friday, this time as a guest lecturer at the Trulaske College of Business.

The New Orleans Saints' back-up was a 2007 Heisman Trophy finalist who graduated as Missouri's career record holder for total offensive yardage.

In addition to his football career, Daniel helped start 10STAR Apparel, a screen printing company based in his home state of Texas.

The one-hour Daniel lecture begins at 1 p.m. in Cornell Hall. The lecture is free to the public.