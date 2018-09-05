Former Missouri RB On Trial Looks For Fresh Start

7 years 4 months 1 week ago Tuesday, April 26 2011 Apr 26, 2011 Tuesday, April 26, 2011 2:03:00 PM CDT April 26, 2011 in Sports
Source: Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A former Missouri running back kicked off the team after being charged with sexual assault and domestic violence says he wants to play football this fall.

Derrick Washington still faces two criminal trials. He is set to appear in court on May 11 on two misdemeanor domestic violence charges and June 28 on a charge of felony sex assault. He has pleaded not guilty.

The one-time Tiger captain was dismissed from the team days before the start of the 2010 season. He's accused of assaulting a former Missouri tutor and beating an ex-girlfriend.

Washington said on Twitter last week that "the plan right now is to get back in school." He would have to sit out one year if he transferred to another major-college program.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
5am 74°
6am 73°
7am 73°
8am 75°