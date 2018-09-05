Former Missouri RB On Trial Looks For Fresh Start

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A former Missouri running back kicked off the team after being charged with sexual assault and domestic violence says he wants to play football this fall.

Derrick Washington still faces two criminal trials. He is set to appear in court on May 11 on two misdemeanor domestic violence charges and June 28 on a charge of felony sex assault. He has pleaded not guilty.



The one-time Tiger captain was dismissed from the team days before the start of the 2010 season. He's accused of assaulting a former Missouri tutor and beating an ex-girlfriend.



Washington said on Twitter last week that "the plan right now is to get back in school." He would have to sit out one year if he transferred to another major-college program.