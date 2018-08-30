Former Missouri restaurant owner sentenced for tax fraud

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The former owner of Ziggies restaurants in Missouri and Kansas has been sentenced to about three years in prison for failing to pay more than $1 million in federal payroll taxes.

Agim Zendeli of Springfield pleaded guilty earlier to failing to pay payroll taxes that he collected from his employees from 2004 to 2014. He was sentenced Wednesday to three years and one month in federal prison. He also has to pay about $1.3 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.

He operated Ziggies restaurants in Springfield, Joplin, Carthage, Nevada, Republic, Willard, Marshfield, West Plains, Rolla and Poplar Bluff in Missouri, and in Pittsburg and Fort Scott in Kansas from 1998 to 2014.