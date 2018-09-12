Former Missouri Scout Leader Sentenced to Probation

COLUMBIA (AP) - A former mid-Missouri Boy Scout leader suspected of exposing himself to a scout has pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and supplying intoxicants to a minor.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that 24-year-old John B. Murphy of Fulton entered the plea last week in Boone County Circuit Court. A judge sentenced him to two years of unsupervised probation and fined him $150.

Murphy initially was arrested on suspicion of second- and third-degree sexual misconduct. Police alleged he twice exposed himself to a 17-year-old in June and supplied alcohol to the teen.

Police said the alleged incidents didn't occur during scout functions.

Murphy was a Fulton troop assistant scout master.