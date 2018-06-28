Former Missouri sheriff begins serving prison sentence

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A former southwest Missouri sheriff has started serving a federal prison sentence nearly a year after pleading guilty to embezzlement and aiding a fraud scheme.

A Bureau of Prisons database shows that Joey Kyle is being housed at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Institute in Indiana.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that he is serving a sentence of one year and one day. He was ordered earlier this year to self-surrender this month.

Kyle resigned last May on the same day he pleaded guilty to federal charges. Kyle admitted to knowingly submitting about 20 fraudulent invoices or purchase orders for about $50,000 in goods and services that were never provided to the county. Kyle also admitted to using his position to promote a businessperson who misled investors.