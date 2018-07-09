Former Missouri State Coaching Staff to Join Martin

KNOXVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Tennessee coach Cuonzo Martin has hired another former assistant who worked with him at Missouri State.University of Tennessee spokesman Tom Satkowiak confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday the hiring of Kent Williams.

Williams served as supervisor of basketball operations at Purdue before joining the staff at Missouri State in 2008. Williams played at Southern Illinois from 1999 to 2003 and led the Salukis in scoring in the four years he played, finishing as the program's second all-time leading scorer.

Martin has also hired former Missouri State assistant Jon Harris. The university has not announced what roles the new coaches would fill on Martin's staff.