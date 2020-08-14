Former Missouri teacher charged with molesting a student

CLEVER (AP) — A former southwest Missouri high school teacher has been charged with molesting a student.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 39-year-old Roy Tarvin was charged Monday with endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of sexual contact between a teacher and student. The attorney for the former Clever High School agriculture teacher didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Tarvin is accused in court records of molesting the girl while giving her a ride home in fall 2014 and at a school-related event at his home a few weeks later.

Clever School District superintendent Steve Carvajal says school officials contacted law enforcement as soon as they became aware of the allegations. Carvajal said Tarvin resigned in January after the allegations were made.