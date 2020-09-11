Former Missouri teacher sentenced for child porn

Source: Springfield News-Leader
By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) —A former southwestern Missouri high school teacher has been sentenced to six years in prison on a federal child porn charge.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 51-year-old Matthew McCroskey was sentenced Wednesday.

Prosecutors say McCroskey admitted to searching out and downloading child pornography from the internet.

Investigators found at least 96 images and one video of child porn on McCroskey’s computer.

Evidence was also presented at his sentencing that McCroskey set up a hidden camera and secretly recorded young women as they used the bathroom at his house.

McCroskey had worked at Logan-Rogersville schools starting in 2004, teaching English and sponsoring the yearbook. He was fired following his arrest in January 2019.

