Former Missouri teacher sentenced to 20 years for statutory sodomy

TUSCUMBIA, Mo. — A former seventh-grade teacher in central Missouri has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for providing female students with answers to tests and assignments in exchange for being allowed to look down their shirts and touch them.

Mark Edwards, who taught at the School of the Osage, was originally charged with four counts of inappropriate sexual behavior with a student but he pleaded guilty in November to on count of statutory sodomy.

As part of the plea, one charge was dropped and two were sent to the associate court of later action. A student and her family are suing Edwards, the school district and district officials.