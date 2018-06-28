Former Missouri Tiger Ian Kinsler Traded To Detroit Tigers

DETROIT, MI - Make that two former Tigers playing for the Tigers.

Former Missouri Tigers baseball player Ian Kinsler has been traded from the Texas Rangers to the Detroit Tigers in exchange for first baseman Prince Fielder as reported by Baseball Insider Jon Heyman of CBS Sports. The deal is currently pending physicals. Fielder is expected to waive his no-trade clause to let this deal go through.

Kinsler will be the second Missouri Tiger on the Detroit Tigers current roster as pitcher Max Scherzer also played for Missouri. Kinsler played for one year at Missouri after stints at Central Arizona College and Arizona State University. While at Missouri, Kinsler had a .335 batting average, .416 on-base percentage and .536 slugging percentage en route to a All-Big 12 Conference Second Team selection.

As the second baseman for the Rangers last year, Kinsler hit .277 at the plate while driving in 72 runs and hitting 13 home runs. He will join a Tigers team that has been searching for a second baseman. As for Fielder, the Rangers have been searching for a franchise cornerstone since the departure of Josh Hamilton. He will add power to the lineup given the fact outfielder Nelson Cruz might leave as a free agent.

Kinsler looks to replace Omar Infante at second base.With a hole at first base now, the Tigers might play Miguel Cabrera back at first base and call up prospect Nick Castellanos to play third. The Rangers trading Kinsler also gives the chance for highly touted prospect Jurickson Profar to start everyday at second base after sharing time at shortstop with Elvis Andrus.