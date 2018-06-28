Former Missouri Woman Sentenced for Tax Fraud

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former suburban Kansas City woman now living in Texas is going to prison for 18 months for a $158,000 tax fraud scheme.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 35-year-old Kelsey Jones must also repay the federal government nearly $103,000 under the sentence she received Monday.

Jones is a former Grandview resident now living in Houston. She pleaded guilty last year to filing a false claim for a federal tax refund.

Jones admitted filing 36 false tax returns for herself and others from February 2009 to January 2011 claiming $158,000 in refunds. Prosecutors said she recruited people to file individual federal returns but submitted them with false and inflated income and revenue information.

Prosecutors said Jones also had about $17,000 in undeserved refunds deposited directly into her own bank account.