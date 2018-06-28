Former Mizzou Golfer Named HS Athlete of the Decade

COLUMBIA - Missouri Women's Golf great Julia Potter was named to the inaugural Penn High School (Mishawaka, Ind.) Athletes of the Decade awards list this week. The list honors former Penn High School athletes who have achieved great success following their high school careers.

Award recipients were recognized not only for their accomplishments in sport, but for their positive contributions in society and as leaders for future Penn High School students.

Potter of course had a stellar four-year career at the University of Missouri, claiming five tournament wins during her tenure, including back-to-back Johnie Imes Invitational titles in 2007 and 2008. She twice earned spots on the Big 12 Championship All-Tournament Team, was a three time All-Big 12 honoree and participated in four consecutive NCAA Regional Championships.

Over her tenure Potter racked up 21 career Top 10 finishes and owns three of the Top 10 single-season strokes averages in program history. Her 73.97 average in 2008-09 set the standard for all Tiger golfers, while her 74.27 stroke average as a senior in 2009-10 is second in school history.