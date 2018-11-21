Former Mizzou Guard Awaits NBA Draft
COLUMBIA - With the NBA Draft in 16 days, prospects are traveling the nation to participate in indivual workouts, where teams take a closer look at the players.
Former Mizzou guard Kim English is among the hopefuls, awaiting June 28th, hoping to hear his name called.
English worked out in Memphis for the Grizzlies Tuesday, who currently own the 25th pick in the first round.
Last week English made a name for himself at the NBA combine, and is expected to work out for Toronto, Chicago, and Utah in the coming week.
Sites such as NBADraft.net are projecting English to be drafted in the middle of the second round.
