Former Mizzou guard stays in the SEC
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou guard is staying in the SEC and in the black and gold next year.
On Thursday, Akira Levy announced she will transfer home to Vanderbilt for the upcoming season. She is originally from Baxter, Tennessee, which is not far from Nashville.
The guard declared her entrance into the transfer portal on June 9th.
Levy averaged about four points per game but had her season cut short due to a knee injury.
More News
Grid
List
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Eight sex offenders have been indicted by a grand jury following investigations by the Callaway County Sheriff's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of stealing "multiple weapons" from a gun shop.... More >>
in
WASHINGTON (AP) — Missouri Rep. William Clay Jr. has joined two other Democratic congressmen in sponsoring a resolution to impeach... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reopened a 22-mile section of the Osage River for... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has sided with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in a lawsuit challenging the state's effort... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Battalion Chief and Fire Marshall Jim Pasley found the origin of Thursday's fire on the second floor deck... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - Today the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services denied Planned Parenthood of St. Louis its abortion... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County's Sheriff's Office says County Assessor Christopher Estes punched someone in the face in a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The new precision medicine building being built on the MU campus has an official name: NextGen Precision Health... More >>
in
BOONVILLE - In the first big event since the flood, Boonville is celebrating "Heritage Days" this week. Initially, there... More >>
in
CLIMAX SPRINGS - An army veteran and Columbia College graduate hiking across America to raise awareness for suicide prevention is... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Saturday marks one month since the devastating EF-3 tornado hit Jefferson City. Businesses like Special Olympics... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A new $220.8 million medical facility is being called the boldest and most innovative investment in UM System... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Spencer's Crest Condominiums caught on fire Thursday afternoon, and Columbia Fire Department was still investigating the cause several... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD - Two more people have been indicted for the duck boat accident that killed 17 people in Branson last... More >>
in
JAMESTOWN - Moniteau County deputies say they came across a bizarre drug scene Wednesday and ended up arresting two people,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Public Safety has for the second time revoked the peace officer license of former... More >>
in
LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — Court documents say a retired Missouri school administrator twice exposed himself to a 9-year-old at a... More >>
in