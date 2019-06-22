Former Mizzou guard stays in the SEC

COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou guard is staying in the SEC and in the black and gold next year.

On Thursday, Akira Levy announced she will transfer home to Vanderbilt for the upcoming season. She is originally from Baxter, Tennessee, which is not far from Nashville.

The guard declared her entrance into the transfer portal on June 9th.

Levy averaged about four points per game but had her season cut short due to a knee injury.