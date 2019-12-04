Former Mizzou men's golf coach dies
COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou men's golf head coach, Al Chandler, has died.
Chandler coached from 1966-76, with a notable season in 1972 when the team was ranked 29th in the NCAA.
His own personal achievements included appearances in eight PGA Championships and eight U.S. Opens. He went on to become a six-time Gateway PGA Player of the Year and was inducted into the Columbia Golf Foundation Hall of Fame.
