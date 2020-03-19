Former Mizzou offensive lineman headed to New York
NEW YORK - Mizzou's Connor McGovern announced he is making a move to New York, on Tuesday evening.
The offensive lineman signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the New York Jets.
McGovern is the third piece of the the Jet's recent shifts on the offensive line. In 24 hours New York general manager Joe Douglas spent $33 million in guaranteed money to sign on a tackle and a guard.
The Tiger alum moves to the big apple from Denver, where he played for three years. In 2019, he blocked for fellow Mizzou alum, Drew Lock, in his 16 games at center.
The lineman was at Mizzou from 2011 to 2015, where he started in the final 40 games of his career.
