Former Mizzou players now Washington players talk about retiring the team name

23 hours 57 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, July 14 2020 Jul 14, 2020 Tuesday, July 14, 2020 4:00:00 PM CDT July 14, 2020 in News
By: Lindley Schwartz, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA –  The Washington Redskins announced in a press release on Monday the team would be retiring its name and logo. KOMU 8 talked with two former Mizzou players who now play for the Washington team.

Current Washington player and former Mizzou wide receiver, Emanuel Hall, said he believes this is a positive change.

The announcement comes just days after the team said that a "thorough review" of the name would be conducted. The name has long been denounced by Native American groups as an ethnic slur, according to CNN reporting.

“I remember this being brought up a couple of years ago and then it just kind of went away and I don’t really know why, but I think a lot of this is a time for a lot of social change, especially with the protests going on and things like that," Hall said.

The Washington team is the first in the NFL to announce a name change.

"I think it’s really important that we learn and listen to other people, because I'm not Native American but if this is offensive to other people then I think it should change, and I think people with leadership in the organization think the same thing," Hall said.

Another former Mizzou player and current teammate of Hall, Paul Adams, said because people were hurt, this change was necessary.

“The cool thing about football, our whole entire goal is just everyone coming together from different backgrounds, from different stories, coming together for one common goal, and I think that’s what we try to do," Adams said.

Owner of the team, Daniel Snyder, and head coach, Ron Rivera, stated they are working closely to develop a new team name and design, in the release.

"To come together… having to change the name, it’s going to be a different to call it something new but it’s just something we are going to have to get used to," Adams said. "If it needed to happen, and it did- I think it’s a step in the right direction and it is very positive.”

