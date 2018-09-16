Former Mizzou professor turns 109

COLUMBIA (AP) - Almost a decade after passing the century mark, a former University of Missouri professor said he does his share of fretting but that life has been good.

Loren Reid marked his 109th birthday Monday. The Columbia Daily Tribune reported that Reid attributes his longevity to the lessons he learned from teaching, writing and traveling.

Reid was born and raised in the small northwest Missouri town of Gilman City. He worked at the town newspaper as a youngster and then taught at MU from 1935 to 1938 and again from 1944 to 1975.

While teaching, he published multiple autobiographical books and textbooks. At home, he and his late wife raised four children.

Reid now lives at The Neighborhoods skilled nursing center in Columbia.