Former Mizzou QB Chase Daniel signs with the Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Former Mizzou QB Chase Daniel has signed a one-year deal to play for the New Orleans Saints next season in the NFL.

This is the second time Daniel will have played for the Saints. Daniel played his first four seasons as a backup in New Orleans behind Drew Brees.

Daniel has also played for Kansas City and Philadelphia. The Eagles released Daniel this offseason when it was clear he wouldn't start.

For his career, Daniel has a 65.4 completion percentage and has thrown for 480 yards. He's 1-1 in two career starts.

As a Mizzou Tiger, Daniel was the most decorated QB in program history. He holds school records for completions, passing yards, touchdowns, quarterback rating and wins. Daniel was the Big 12 Player of the Year and a Heisman finalist in 2007.