Former Mizzou quarterback to hold online reunion and fundraiser

COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel, a former Mizzou quarterback, plans to hold an online reunion event with other 2007 teammates to raise money for The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri.

At 7 p.m. on May 1, Daniel will hold the online “Chase Chats – The Reunion” event to provide Mizzou sports fans with "an exciting way to pass the time." Daniel will be co-hosting the chat with the Voice of the Tigers Mike Kelly.

They will also host Pig Brown, Chase Coffman, Ziggy Hood, Jeremy Maclin, William Moore, Martin Rucker, Tommy Saunders, Tony Temple, Sean Weatherspoon and Lorenzo Williams.

Daniel is encouraging those that attend the event to donate to The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri. He has set a goal of raising $50,000 and has pledged to match funds up to $25,000.

"I’m confident our fans will enjoy it just as much as us," Daniel said. "I’m also excited about the chance for all of us to do something impactful for the Food Bank."

Fans can donate to the Food Bank online at the following secure website: www.sharefoodbringhope.org/chasechats

The event will be streamed on Daniel’s Twitter (@ChaseDaniel) and Facebook (OfficialChaseDaniel) channels.