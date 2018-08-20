Former Mizzou RB Assault Trials Again Delayed

COLUMBIA (AP) - Former Missouri running back Derrick Washington will have to wait to resolve a cluster of criminal

charges that led to his dismissal from the team last year.

Washington was scheduled to go on trial Wednesday on a pair of misdemeanor domestic violence charges. He also faced a June 28 trial on felony sex assault charges.

Both trials were delayed at his attorney's request after brief court hearings this week. One was rescheduled for Sept, 9, with no date yet set for the felony trial.

Washington was charged after an ex-girlfriend said he poked her eyes and choked her during an argument last September. He faces a separate felony trial involving a former Missouri athletics tutor.

The one-time Tiger co-captain has pleaded not guilty in both cases.