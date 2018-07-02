Former Mizzou Safety William Moore Arrested for Battery

COLUMBIA -- Former Missouri safety William Moore was arrested and charged for simple battery in Fulton County, Georgia on Thursday. According to public records, Moore is currently still being held in Fulton County Jail with no bond set.

In Fulton County, a conviction for simple domestic assault offense or simple domestic battery offense is punishable as a misdemeanor, which can result in a fine up to $1,000 and/or not more than one year in prison.

On March 9, 2013 the Atlanta Falcons signed Moore to a five-year, $30 million deal after he recorded 105 tackles and four interceptions during the 2012 season. The NFL organization released this statement to the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution regarding Moore's arrest: "We are aware of the situation involving William Moore and are in the process of gathering more information. Because this is now a legal matter, the club will have no further comment at this time."