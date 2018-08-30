Former Mizzou standout A.J. Ofodile to join Barry Odom's staff

COLUMBIA - Former Mizzou and NFL tight end A.J. Ofodile is the newest addition to Barry Odom's new look Mizzou Football staff. The team announced Monday that Ofodile will serve as the program's new Director of Recruiting Operations.

Ofodile has been the head coach at Rock Bridge High School since 2003 and took the Bruins to the state championship game for the first time since 1993. The coaching link between Odom and Ofodile dates back to 2001 when Ofodile served as Odom's offensive coordinator at Rock Bridge.

"I'm very excited to have A.J. joining our staff. He will be a huge part of our entire program, and specifically our recruiting efforts," Odom said. "I have tremendous respect for A.J. as a person and as a mentor and I'm excited for how he will represent our program and university."

Ofodile earned a first-team All-Big Eight selection in 1993 for the Tigers, as well as being a three-year letter winner from 1991-93. The Detroit, Michigan, native finished his Mizzou career with 73 receptions for 851 yards and a half dozen touchdowns.

"I've been very set about if I was to ever make the move to the college level, that who I was going to be working for was the most important aspect, and it couldn't be a better situation for me at Mizzou with Coach Odom," Ofodile said. "I have a world of respect for him, he's a first-class person and I believe his vision and the work that he and his staff are doing to build something special. Naturally, it's very special for me to be coming back to my alma mater."

After getting drafted in the fifth round of the 1994 NFL Draft by Buffalo, his professional career only lasted six years with the Bills, Steelers and Ravens. However, Ofodile's knowledge of Missouri high school football will be an asset for the Tigers' recruiting division in need of a bounce-back season this fall.

Currently, Ofodile's son, Alex, plays football at the University of Oregon.