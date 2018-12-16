Former Mizzou women's basketball player injured in shooting

Juanita Robinson (Photo: MUTigers.com)

CHICAGO - Former Mizzou women's basketball player Juanita Robinson was injured in a shooting over Christmas weekend, and is now seeking help for her recovery.

According to a GoFundMe page set up by Robinson, she was was shot four times in front of her grandmother's house, getting hit in the leg, pelvis, and backside. Robinson said her injuries were critical, and she is still in the hospital recovering.

The GoFundMe page lists the donation goal at $10,000; as of Wednesday morning, more than $1,000 had been donated. You can find Robinson's GoFundMe page here.

Robinson joined the Mizzou women's team for the 2014-15 season. She previously played at Johnson County Community College, and graduated from Zion Benton High School in Zion, Illinois.