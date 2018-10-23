Former Mizzou wrestler wins gold at World Championships
BUDAPEST, Hungary - Mizzou graduate and Columbia native J'den Cox won the gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships Monday afternoon.
Cox defeated Ivan Yankouski of Belarus in the gold medal match.
The victory gives Cox his first gold medal on the world stage. He won bronze medals at both the 2016 Olympics and the 2017 World Championships.
The 23-year-old Cox graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia, where he won four state championships. He went on to win three national championships at Mizzou, where he was a four time All-American.
