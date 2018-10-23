Former Mizzou wrestler wins gold at World Championships

13 hours 13 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 8:01:00 PM CDT October 22, 2018 in Sports
By: Jacob Lang, KOMU 8 Sports Reporter

BUDAPEST, Hungary - Mizzou graduate and Columbia native J'den Cox won the gold medal at the World Wrestling Championships Monday afternoon.

Cox defeated Ivan Yankouski of Belarus in the gold medal match. 

The victory gives Cox his first gold medal on the world stage. He won bronze medals at both the 2016 Olympics and the 2017 World Championships.

The 23-year-old Cox graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia, where he won four state championships. He went on to win three national championships at Mizzou, where he was a four time All-American.

More News

Grid
List

Mother sues Independence police over fatal shooting of son
Mother sues Independence police over fatal shooting of son
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — The mother of an Independence man who was fatally shot by police last year is suing the... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 8:13:59 AM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

FBI releases annual crime report for Jefferson City
FBI releases annual crime report for Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The FBI recently released violent crime statistics for Jefferson City. Some of the notable Jefferson City... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT October 23, 2018 in Top Stories

18-year-old Kansas City man convicted in fatal shooting
18-year-old Kansas City man convicted in fatal shooting
KANSAS CITY (AP) — An 18-year-old Kansas City man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a man who he... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, October 23 2018 Oct 23, 2018 Tuesday, October 23, 2018 6:53:30 AM CDT October 23, 2018 in News

EXCLUSIVE: Family of veteran killed in weekend crash reflects
EXCLUSIVE: Family of veteran killed in weekend crash reflects
BOONVILLE - The uncle of the Columbia native who died in a car crash late Saturday night described his nephew... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 9:40:00 PM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

Missouri River Regional Library launches new reading program
Missouri River Regional Library launches new reading program
JEFFERSON CITY - A new reading program started by the Missouri River Regional Library encourages children to read 1,000 books... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

Three air conditioners taken from Discovery Church
Three air conditioners taken from Discovery Church
COLUMBIA - Three air conditioning units were stolen from Discovery Church in Northeast Columbia Tuesday night. The pastor of the... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 6:01:00 PM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson names Missouri Medicaid program director
Gov. Parson names Missouri Medicaid program director
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Parson appointed the new director of the Missouri Medicaid program, filling a permanent position after 22... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 5:40:00 PM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

Fact Check: Hartzler's stance on Right to Work
Fact Check: Hartzler's stance on Right to Work
COLUMBIA - Renee Hoagenson and Vicky Hartzler are running against each other for a seat in the House of Representatives.... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

School poster depicting sexual orientation and gender causes controversy
School poster depicting sexual orientation and gender causes controversy
COLUMBIA - A poster display regarding sexual orientation and gender identity at Gentry Middle School received mixed reviews from parents... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 4:06:00 PM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

Porter faces mental battle with knee injury
Porter faces mental battle with knee injury
COLUMBIA - Mizzou forward Jontay Porter will miss the entire 2018-19 basketball season after tearing both the ACL and MCL... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 3:40:00 PM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

Columbia restaurant ends Election Day promo that would have violated voter law
Columbia restaurant ends Election Day promo that would have violated voter law
COLUMBIA - A downtown Columbia restaurant discontinued an Election Day incentive after realizing it could be violating voter laws. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 2:39:00 PM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

Missouri man involved in Cub Scouts faces child sex charge
Missouri man involved in Cub Scouts faces child sex charge
O'FALLON (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man who has served as a Cub Scout den leader has been charged... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

Report says the UN's global 'war on drugs' has been a failure
Report says the UN's global 'war on drugs' has been a failure
(CNN) - The United Nations' drug strategy of the past 10 years has been a failure, according to a major... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 2:17:00 PM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Charges filed in deadly weekend crash in Columbia
UPDATE: Charges filed in deadly weekend crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Monday against the driver of a car which crashed late Saturday, killing one person. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

Missouri GOP sends 10,000 voters wrong ballot information
Missouri GOP sends 10,000 voters wrong ballot information
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Missouri Republican Party says a miscommunication caused 10,000 voters in the state to receive mailers... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 10:31:00 AM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

Missouri supreme court lets voter photo ID injunction stay in place
Missouri supreme court lets voter photo ID injunction stay in place
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has allowed an injunction to remain in place against part of... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

Chain reaction crash kills 1 near Arrowhead Stadium
Chain reaction crash kills 1 near Arrowhead Stadium
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police say one person died and three people were injured when an off-duty Kansas City police... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 7:48:00 AM CDT October 22, 2018 in News

University of Missouri honors 3 black trailblazers
University of Missouri honors 3 black trailblazers
COLUMBIA (AP) — Three black trailblazers at the University of Missouri have been honored on the Columbia campus. The... More >>
1 day ago Monday, October 22 2018 Oct 22, 2018 Monday, October 22, 2018 7:36:12 AM CDT October 22, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 50°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 51°
11am 55°
12pm 57°
1pm 59°