Former MO Congressman Dies

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Former federal judge and Missouri congressman William Hungate is dead. Family has confirmed that Hungate, who was living in St. Louis, died this morning. He was 84. The Democrat represented Missouri's Ninth District from November of 1964 to January of 1977. He chaired a subcommittee of the Judiciary Committee that investigated the presidential pardon of Nixon by his successor, President Gerald Ford. Hungate also introduced an article of impeachment against Nixon.