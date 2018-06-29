Former Mo. Teacher Sentenced for Sexual Misconduct

JACKSON, Mo. (AP) - A former southeast Missouri teacher has been placed on five years' probation for sexual misconduct with a child younger than 15.

KFVS-TV reports 29-year-old Andrew Delles, of Jackson, could go to prison for up to four years in prison if he violates the terms of probation. Delles was sentenced Monday in Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court.

Delles was teaching at Sikeston R-6 Junior High School when he was arrested last year.

Police had checked a cellphone belonging to a 14-year-old student and found nude pictures of the teacher.

Delles pleaded guilty to one felony charge last month, admitting he sent the naked photos to the student. He had originally faced three counts of enticement of a child and three counts of sexual misconduct with a child.