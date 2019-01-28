Former Moberly classmates shocked over alleged Russian Roulette style shooting

MOBERLY- The police officer charged with shooting a fellow off-duty police officer in St. Louis graduated from Moberly High School.

Nathaniel Hendren, 29, was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 24-year-old officer Katlyn Alix.

The officers were allegedly playing a "Russian roulette," styled game when Hendren produced the revolver, shooting Alix in the chest.

Ammon Boggan graduated Moberly High School with Hendren in 2008. Boggan said he was surprised when he heard the news.

"He's a humble kid, nice guy that didn't seem like the violent type," said Boggan. "Didn't seem like the type of guy who would do something like this."

The officer's former football coach and teacher Jason Ambroson said in an email he knew Hendren during his first few years of high school.

"I never had any problems or issues with him as a player or student," Ambroson said.

One former student, Preston Scott Potter, attended high school with Hendren. He said in a message the two weren't in the same circle, but had always gotten along.

"I know he got along with pretty much everyone on the football team," Potter said.