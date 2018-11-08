Former Model Adds to Kinder Controversies

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Political trouble has again found Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, after an alternative newspaper's report on claims by a former Penthouse model who said she encountered Kinder numerous times at a gentleman's club.

The Republican Kinder is expected to challenge Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon in 2012. But controversies keep dogging Kinder, and experts say this one could hurt his chances.

Tammy Chapman, the former model, told The Associated Press she frequently encountered Kinder at a club in the 1990s. Chapman said Kinder routinely bought lap dances from her, but more than once became aggressive in ways that made her uncomfortable. Her claims were first reported by the Riverfront Times.

In a statement Thursday, Kinder said Chapman's claims were "bizarre" and false.

Earlier this year, Kinder repaid more than $54,000 to cover hotel expenses he originally billed to the state.