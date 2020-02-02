Former Moniteau County assessor charged with three felonies

Friday, January 31 2020
By: Avery Everett, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County Prosecutor's Office filed three felony charges and one misdemeanor against former county assessor Amanda Trimble on Thursday.

Trimble faces charges of forgery, stealing, filing false documents and fraudulent use of a credit/debit service during her time as the county assessor.

The Sheriff's Office opened an investigation in mid-November after a whistleblower complaint alleged possible fraud, forgery and theft. The office found Trimble used county funds for several trips that did not involve county business and submitted altered documents and invoices for reimbursement and payment for those trips.

After the preliminary investigation, all documents were turned over to The Missouri State Highway Patrol, Division of Drug and Crime Control Investigators.

Trimble will appear in court on March 26.

