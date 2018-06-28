Former Montgomery County Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Student Relationship

MONTGOMERY CITY- Parents in Montgomery City are angry as they find out school officials haven't told them about charges against a former eighth grade science teacher for improper relations with a student. The teacher in question is 38-year-old Larry McMinn. Deputies arrested McMinn on Thursday.

Superintendent Thomas Ward said McMinn was a first year teacher last school year at Montgomery County Middle School. On the morning of the first day of school this school year, Ward said the Sheriff informed him that McMinn had developed an inappropriate relationhip with an 8th grade student over the summer. Ward said he thinks McMinn even taught his first period class on August 28 at Montgomery County Middle School before he met with him and put him on administrative leave. Then on the following Monday morning, Ward said McMinn handed in his resignation.

McMinn now faces three counts of enticement of a child less than 15 years of age. A judge also ordered a child protection order. Prosecuting Attorney Lee Elliott and Ward refused to give details on what the inappropriate relationship consisted of.

Sevenral parents with children in the middle school said they are concerned because the school district didn't tell them about McMinn or his arrest. Peggy Surrisi has lived in Montgomery County for four and a half years. She has a sixth-grade student at Montgomery County Middle School and a 17-year-old daughter at Montogomery County Senior High. She said she was in the dark about the situation.

"There is nothing I'm aware of because there's been nothing sent home," Surrisi said. "I'm a little concerned because if something like this is going on, I need to know about it."

Ward said he still hasn't told parents about it because he didn't want to interfere with the law enforcement process.

"When it was brought to our attention there was only one student, and I want the law enforcement officials to be able to investigate to their fullest extent," Ward said. "I have not heard or talked to the law enforcement officials in probably a two week period of time."

Ward said McMinn had good references and no criminal background when the district hired him last year. He said he will now work to implement new programs in the coming weeks to inform parents and students about how to watch out for inappropriate student-teacher relations.

McMinn's arraignment is currently set for October 4 after his attorney requested a change of venue to Warren County. A judge granted the request. Attorney Mark Allan Hammer would not comment about his client or why he requested the change of venue.