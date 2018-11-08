Former MVC Female Wrestler Wins Bronze for USA

MARSHALL, MO -- Former Missouri Valley College Wrestler Clarissa Chun captured the women's wrestling bronze medal in the 48 kilo weight class Wednesday at the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London.



Chun, wrestling for the United States, opened the competition with a two-period win over Sasha Zhao of China. In her second match, Chun lost to eventual silver medal winner Mariya Stadnyk of Azerbaijan.



Chun was then placed in the second chance repechage bracket, where she defeated Iwona Matkowska of Poland and Irina Melnyk of Ukraine, winning her bronze medal, the first medal for an American wrestler so far during the 2012 Olympic Games.



In the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, Chun fell short of bringing home a medal, losing in the bronze medal match in the 48 kilo weight class.



Another former Lady Viking wrestler, Maria Dunn, competed at the Olympics, wrestling for Team Guam. Dunn, Guam's flag bearer during the Opening Ceremonies, dropped her opening round match to Lubov Volosova, and did not qualify for the second chance repechage bracket.