Former Navy pilot sues US government over bipolar diagnosis

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Navy pilot who lost his job flying commercial planes after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder is suing the federal government for $35 million after a different psychiatrist said he never had the illness.

William Royster says in a lawsuit filed Friday that he was treated for bipolar disorder at the Kansas City Veterans Affairs Medical Center for a decade before his new doctor determined the diagnosis was wrong.

The 53-year-old says he was flying a jet in June 1996 on a training mission when he was shot down. He was treated for injuries and honorably discharged from the Navy later that year.

He says he flew commercial jets for United Airlines from January 1998 until April 2004, when a doctor at the VA hospital diagnosed him as bipolar.