Former New Madrid County teacher facing child porn charge

NEW MADRID (AP) - A former teacher has been charged with possessing child pornography.

The Standard Democrat reports that 36-year-old Amy R. Walker, of Lilbourn, Missouri, posted bond Thursday. Walker was a teacher at the New Madrid County Central Middle School before resigning earlier this month.

Her attorney, Curtis Poore, didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

Court records say the investigation began after the mother of a student informed authorities her son had received nude pictures from Walker. The pictures were discovered by the student's girlfriend while looking through his phone.

The probable cause statement said Walker admitted to sending three nude pictures of herself. The student stated he also sent an explicit photo. As a condition of her bond, Walker is prohibited from having contact with unrelated minors.