Former news anchor to run for Missouri secretary of state

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Former St. Louis news anchor Robin Smith is running for Missouri secretary of state in 2016.

The retired KMOV-TV anchor announced her candidacy in a Sunday statement.

She's the only Democrat so far to announce plans to run.

The office will be open because Democratic Secretary of State Jason Kander is not seeking re-election. He instead is running to unseat Missouri's Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

Two Republicans were also running for secretary of state. St. Louis attorney Jay Ashcroft and state Sen. Will Kraus of Lee's Summit likely will face-off in a GOP primary.

The secretary of state oversees elections, business services and state records.