Former NFL Star Brings Brigade to KC

Smith isn't the only one who switched from the locker room to the board room. Former teammate and NFL Hall-of-Fame QB John Elway co-owns the AFL's Colorado Crush. But, he wasn't at Sunday's Crush victory, 55-49, in Kemper Arena.

"This is the first time John hasn't shown at the arena," Smith said. "But he still won and that's how it goes."

Smith tries to help his players based on his long pro career.

"We talk here and there about different little nuances of playing defensive end and things that he thinks I can add to my game, and I take that in stride," said Brigade lineman B.J. Cohen. "If I can use it, I use it. If I can't, I throw it away."

The Brigade's final home game this season is May 6 against Orlando.