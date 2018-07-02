Former NL MVP Marty Marion Dies at 93

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Marty Marion, the 1944 National League MVP with the St. Louis Cardinals and a former manager of the Cardinals and St. Louis Browns, has died.



A team spokesman said Marion died Tuesday night of unknown

causes in St. Louis. The 6-2, 170-pound Marion was nicknamed the "Octopus" for his fielding prowess and was considered the best shortstop in Cardinals history before Ozzie Smith joined the franchise in 1982.



Marion was an eight-time All-Star and led NL shortstops in

fielding four times. He managed the Cardinals in 1951, then was player-manager for the Browns in 1952-53. He also managed the Chicago White Sox for part of the 1954 season and all the 1955 and '56 seasons.