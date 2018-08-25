Former Nurse Pleads Guilty to Drugging, Raping Child

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A former nurse has admitted drugging a child in his custody and videotaping himself having sex with her. William Price of Cameron pleaded guilty today to federal child pornography charges. Price was a nursing supervisor at the Missouri State Veterans Home in Caldwell County. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole and a fine of more than $1 million. U.S. Attorney Bradley Schlozman says Price also admitted using an Internet file sharing program to distribute child porn. Officers search Price's home and office and found sedatives, tranquilizers, muscle relaxants and anesthesia. Schlozman says they also found various needles and syringes and a video camera and tripod. A sentencing date hasn't been set.