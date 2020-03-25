Former O'Fallon detective sentenced for stealing drugs

4 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Wednesday, February 03 2016 Feb 3, 2016 Wednesday, February 03, 2016 5:37:00 AM CST February 03, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

O'FALLON — A former police detective in the St. Louis suburb of O'Fallon has been sentenced to 120 days in jail for stealing drugs from an evidence locker.

Luke Smyka pleaded guilty in November to 19 counts of stealing a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. In addition to time in jail, he was sentenced Monday to five years of probation if he successfully completes a substance abuse treatment program.

Smyka is 37 and spent 11 years working as a police officer. Court documents indicate that he told investigators he was addicted to painkillers.

