Former Park Hills firefighter sentenced for setting fires
PARK HILLS (AP) - A one-time firefighter has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting that he set three fires.
The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills reports that 30-year-old Brad Easter was sentenced Friday. He pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree arson.
Easter was a firefighter in Park Hills. Another former Park Hills firefighter, David Kenneth Radford, is charged with second-degree attempted arson. His trial date has not been set.
Authorities initially charged the men with setting six fires in the Park Hills area.
